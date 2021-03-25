ERVING TOWNSHIP - This is an Illinois State Police summary of a traffic crash with injuries in Ewing Township on March 25, 2021.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Interstate 57 at Milepost 77 (Illinois Route 154), Ewing Township, Franklin County

WHEN: March 25, 2021 at 4:39 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Blue 2021 Chrysler Town & Country

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Aundreaa M. McElroy, a 26-year-old female from Belleview, FL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 - Marshal C. Warner, a 27-year-old male from Belleview, FL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 1 – A six-year-old male from Belleview, FL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 1 – A four-year-old male from Belleview, FL - Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 near Milepost 77 (Illinois Route 154) when the driver of Unit 1 lost control and struck the west guardrail. Unit 1 then traveled through the center median. Unit 1 passed through both northbound lanes and struck the bridge support head-on. Both children were airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver and front seat passenger were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash and for Failure to Properly Secure a Child.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: