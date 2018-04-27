SEE PHOTO GALLERY BY RIVERBENDER.COM'S CHRIS RHODES BELOW:

LITCHFIELD - Skeletal remains located Wednesday afternoon at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield have been confirmed not to be that of Macoupin County’s Denita Hedden, missing since January.

A press conference Thursday afternoon was held about the discovery of skeletal remains discovered April 25, 2018, at Lake Lou Yeager in Litchfield.

“There was no apparent relationship into the disappearance of Denita Hedden in this case,” Calvin Brown, an Illinois State Police spokesperson, said at the press event.

The skeletal remains discovered Wednesday were found by a utility worker clearing brush about 100 yards from the Lake Lou Yeager shore.

After the skeletal remains were found, multiple agencies with canine assistance searched the area.

During the search, buckets were positioned on a tarp to sort through any apparent findings in the case.

At this time, ISP’s Brown said this is all the information able to be released. Brown did not confirm the sex of the skeletal remains, but said the investigation continues.

