Illinois State Police today released information about a single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash at the ramp from northbound Illinois Route 111 - Kings Highway to Interstate 64 westbound, St. Clair County. The crash occurred at 8:49 a.m. and involved a semi truck.

The following preliminary information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Ramp from northbound Illinois Route 111 - Kings Highway to Interstate 64 westbound, St. Clair County

WHEN: Mar. 24, 2021 at approximately 8:49 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2007 International Truck Tractor Semi Trailer combination

DRIVER: Unit 1- Rudolph Crockett Jr., 58-year-old male of St. Louis, MO - Transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on the ramp from northbound IL Rt. 111 - Kings Highway to I-64 westbound when the load shifted, causing the semi-trailer combination to overturn and partially block the nearby ramp from I-64 westbound to IL Rt. 111. The driver was extricated from the cab of the semi and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After traffic crash investigation and scene clean-up, all lanes were reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

CHARGES: None at this time; pending investigation.

