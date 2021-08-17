SPRINGFIELD - Once again, the Illinois State Police joined Abraham Lincoln on the big slide at the 2021 Illinois State Fair.

On Sunday, August 15, five Illinois State Police troopers joined Abraham Lincoln as they hit the bright yellow slopes of the Illinois State Fair Giant Slide. The officers were pleased to offer an excellent security detail as they proceeded down the iconic structure, with Lincoln reaching the bottom in a tie with one of the officers.

“Its become a tradition for President Lincoln to take a turn on the Giant Slide, and we love to partner with the Illinois State Police to create this iconic moment!” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, also known as Looking for Lincoln. “Looking for Lincoln is pleased to provide Lincoln at the Illinois State Fair each year, and create opportunities for fair-attendees to meet and interact with our 16th president.”

He has had other opportunities to enjoy the fair as well! He tasted a corndog, visited the baby animals at the FFA barn, and has watched the dive show. The fair is full of wonders for our locally home-grown president!

Lincoln is available daily at the State Fair, greeting visitors on a rotating basis at 4 locations around the grounds: On the lawn of the Emerson Building, on the lawn of the Illinois Building, near Gate 2 across from the Route 66 Experience, and near the northern terminus of the Skyride.

Photo Credit: Looking for Lincoln/Steve Warmowski, Warmowski Photography

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

