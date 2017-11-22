HAMEL - Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. released official information about the tragic accident this morning.

The update in the report says that two died in the crash, a total of 12 were injured and two of the 12 injured in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn Wednesday morning identified the two killed in the crash as sisters, Madisen N. Bertels, 17, and Hailey Joan Bertels, 20, both of Staunton. Both women were wearing their seat belts, the coroner said. Hailey Bertels was a backseat passenger and was pronounced dead before her sister at 8:18 p.m. Madisen Bertels, the driver of their vehicle, was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m.

This was the preliminary report issued Wednesday morning:

ISP (FATAL) TRAFFIC CRASH ALERT

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Double Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHERE: Interstate 55 Southbound at milepost 27.5 (Madison County).

WHEN: Tuesday, 11/21, 2017 at 6:14 PM.

VEHICLES: Eight Total Vehicles Involved

DRIVERS: Awaiting notifications to families at this time.

PRELIMINARY: According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a truck-tractor semitrailer was traveling Southbound on Interstate 55 at milepost 27.5. According to witnesses, the driver of the truck-tractor semitrailer struck seven vehicles at highway speed, fatally injuring the driver and passenger inside one of the vehicles. A total of twelve people were injured and transported to multiple area hospitals. Two of the twelve people injured sustained life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

