This is a preliminary report being released by Illinois State Police District 11 about a single-vehicle traffic crash in St. Clair County on Monday morning.

WHAT: Single Vehicle Injury Traffic Crash

WHEN: Nov. 9, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 15 at Lonestar Road, St. Clair County

VEHICLE: 2005 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi Trailer Combination

DRIVER: Richard Smith, 35 year old male from Lebanon, IL – Transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 15 near Lonestar Road in St. Clair County. The driver of Unit 1 ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, then ran off the roadway to the left. Unit 1 then overturned in the left ditch. The driver of Unit 1 was flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours during the crash investigation.

