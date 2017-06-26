GODFREY - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a single motorcycle crash with serious injuries that occurred at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

The crash occurred on Illinois Route 3, just east of Wendle Road in Jersey County.

The person was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet, the State Police said. The State Police said the motorcycle operator did not appear to be familiar with the road prior to the crash.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Illinois State Police.

