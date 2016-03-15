LITCHFIELD – In 2014, there were 18 people killed in drunk-driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day. This year, if you’ll be drinking alcohol, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials have some advice for you: Don’t drink and drive. The ISP will be on patrol across the state in an effort to crack down on drunk drivers and keep the streets safe for everyone.

Tragically, St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the nation’s deadliest holidays. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2014 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m., March 16, to 5:59 a.m., March 18), more than a quarter (28 percent) of all motor vehicle crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. The early hours of March 18 were even worse: between midnight and 5:59 a.m., nearly half of all crash fatalities involved drunk drivers. The ISP will be coordinating their enforcement efforts to help combat these alcohol related preventable crashes.

Designating a sober driver, prearranging taxi service, and checking on area safe ride services are just a few responsible choices you can make if you plan on drinking this St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t depend on luck, please slow down, buckle up, limit distractions, and drive sober. Together, we can all do our part to stop the unnecessary alcohol related fatal crashes.

