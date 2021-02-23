UNION COUNTY - This is the following preliminary information is being released by Illinois State Police District 22 on a crash on Interstate-57 Northbound at milepost 36, Union County.

This the report:

WHAT: Two Unit Property Damage Crash

WHERE: Interstate-57 North bound at milepost 36, Union County

WHEN: February 22, 2021 at 3:04 pm.

VEHICLES: Unit 1, 2017 Chevrolet Impala,

Unit 2, Red Mack truck and trailer

DRIVERS: Unit 1 - Herbert L. Schauer 87-year-old male of Anna.

Unit 2 - William B. McLaren 65-year-old of West Frankfort.

PRELIMINARY: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Intersate-57 while Unit was traveling northbound in the same location. Unit 1 stated an unknown truck tractor semi-trailer cut him off causing him to enter the median and cross into the northbound lanes of Interstate-57. Unit 2 swerved to miss the vehicle but was unable to avoid Unit 1 striking the vehicle on the front passenger side. No injuries were reported. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:15 p.m.

