Listen to the story

Illlinois State Police District 13 issues info about a two-unit personal vehicle personal injury accident.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 57 .25 miles north of Illinois Route 149 exit

WHEN: Dec. 13, 2020 at approximately 6:28 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- 2017 Maroon Chevrolet Truck Trailer Combination

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2- 2019 Bronze International Truck Tractor Trailer Combination

DRIVER: Unit 1- Lewis Leron Jr., 23-year-old male of Mobile, AL (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)

Unit 2- Eric Campbell Sr., 43-year-old male of Anthony, FL

PASSENGER: Unit 1- Brandon Moffet, 25-year-old male of Mobile, AL (Transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 .25 mile north of Illinois Route 149 exit. Unit 1 stopped on the outside shoulder and right side of the right lane on a hill crest. Unit 1 was partially blocking the outside lane. Unit 2 was traveling southbound on Interstate 57 approaching the location of Unit 1. Unit 2 struck Unit 1.

CHARGES: Unit 1 Driver was issued a citation for Improper Parking on a Roadway.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

More like this: