SPRINGFIELD – To help ensure those who are prohibited by law from having a firearm, and who pose a threat, do not have guns in their possession, the Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted numerous firearm enforcement details in counties across the state from June 24 through July 19, 2024. The enforcement details focused on individuals who have become the subject of a Firearms Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons.

“Firearms Restraining Orders and Clear and Present Danger reporting are two highly effective tools for getting firearms out of the hands of someone who poses a significant threat to themselves or others,” said Brendan F. Kelly. “As the use of these tools increases, so does the need for law enforcement to be able to safely conduct these arduous, intensive enforcement details.”

From July 2023 through June 2024, ISP received approximately 11,300 Clear and Present Danger reports, of which more than 10,800 were affirmed. While not all of those 10,800 individuals are out of compliance with state law, law enforcement is able to take action on those who are to bring them into compliance, thereby making communities safer.

During the recent ISP focused enforcement details, ISP officers completed 192 details and brought 673 people into compliance with state law. As a result of these efforts, 318 individuals transferred firearms out of their possession. ISP has been conducting firearm enforcement details since May 2019. ? From that time through July 2024, ISP has conducted 2,303 details and placed 5,549 individuals into compliance with the law.

In addition to its own efforts, ISP provides grants to local law enforcement agencies to help protect the public by transferring firearms out of the possession of a person legally prohibited from having a firearm and who is a danger to themselves or others.

In Fiscal Year 2024, ISP awarded almost $1 million in firearm enforcement grants to 16 law enforcement agencies across the state. During that time, local law enforcement agencies completed 7,048 compliance checks and brought 2,101 people into compliance with state law by transferring all firearms out of their possession and documenting that transfer with a Firearm Disposition Record. ISP awarded another $1.5 million in grants to 21 law enforcement agencies in Fiscal Year 2025.

Law enforcement agencies that are members of the Violent Crime Intelligence Task Force are eligible to receive grants from the State Police Enforcement Fund. Funding helps agencies conduct firearms enforcement details and ensure firearms are turned over to a person who is legally allowed to possess firearms, or to law enforcement.

