COLLINSVILLE - At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in reference to the Use of Force Investigation of one of their officers.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 1522 Mill St., Maeystown, IL., in reference to a domestic dispute. The suspect in the incident was confronted by the deputy and during the confrontation, the suspect was shot and killed by the officer, Lt. Derek Wise, of the Illinois State Police Office in Collinsville, said.

The deputy was not injured during the incident and there were no other injuries. The Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations is handling the Use of Force incident according to established protocols, Wise said.

