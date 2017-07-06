COLLINSVILLE - At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Illinois State Police in reference to the Use of Force Investigation of one of their officers.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to 1522 Mill St., Maeystown, IL., in reference to a domestic dispute. The suspect in the incident was confronted by the deputy and during the confrontation, the suspect was shot and killed by the officer, Lt. Derek Wise, of the Illinois State Police Office in Collinsville, said.

The deputy was not injured during the incident and there were no other injuries. The Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations is handling the Use of Force incident according to established protocols, Wise said.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Calhoun Sheriff's Office Arrest Two In Meth-Related Cases

Aug 23, 2023 - Jerseyville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop On Illinois Route 100 In Calhoun County

Sep 11, 2023 - Harassment Of Minors, Assault Of Police Officers, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

Sep 21, 2023 - Illinois State Police Hosts Division Of Patrol Change Of Command Ceremony

5 days ago - Local, State, and Federal Agencies Wrap Up Emergency Response To Anhydrous Amonia Leak

 