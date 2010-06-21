State of the City Announcement for Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. June 8, 2010 – On June 22nd, Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will present a State of the City address at the National Great Rivers Museum located at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam (1 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton, IL). The Mayor’s address will start at 6:30 P.M. and a brief question and answer session will follow the address. Watch the Address LIVE on Riverbender.com! Article continues after sponsor message Contact: Mayor Tom Hoechst-463-3500 Extension 3 Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip