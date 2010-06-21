State of the City Announcement for Alton
June 8, 2010 – On June 22nd, Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will present a State of the City address at the National Great Rivers Museum located at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam (1 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton, IL). The Mayor’s address will start at 6:30 P.M. and a brief question and answer session will follow the address. Watch the Address LIVE on Riverbender.com!
Contact: Mayor Tom Hoechst-463-3500 Extension 3
