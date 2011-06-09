State of the City Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. June 9, 2011 – On June 21, Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will present a State of the City address at the National Great Rivers Museum located at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam (1 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton, IL). The Mayor’s address will start at 7:00 P.M. and a brief question and answer session will follow the address. This address will also be aired live on RiverBender.com. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip