ROCKBRIDGE - The tiny village of Rockbridge, population 159, is in a state of shock after discovering that two brothers: Ronald Plummer, age 55, and Billy Plummer, age 54, had been stabbed to death late Sunday night.

A suspect for the double homicide is in custody and appears to be at the Greene County Jail. A first hearing is set for Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing took place at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 585 State Road in Rockbridge. Both were pronounced deceased by the Greene County Coroner’s Office. A suspect in the crime was located and taken into custody in Gillespie, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations is conducting the investigation into the double-homicide stabbing.

Article continues after sponsor message

One of the family members said the thought of burying the two brothers at the same time is horrifying. It was difficult for him to speak about the tragedy.

He said the 80-year-old father of the two deceased men is still alive and this has been tough for him to handle.

He described Ronald and Billy as “typical brothers.”

“We didn’t know officially until 2 o’clock this morning when the coroner told us they had both died,” the man said. “Police won’t really tell us everything right now. We will have to bury two at the same time now.”

Sheriff Kahl said two Macoupin deputies were dispatched to the location, but one was sent to Gillespie when a suspect’s phone was pinged to the Gillespie/Plainview area.

Sheriff Kahl said the suspect’s car was discovered in Gillespie and taken to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office to be processed and initially the suspect was questioned there and later transferred to Greene County.

More like this: