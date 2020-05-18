SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,294 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois and that included 59 additional deaths. The state now has 96,485 positive COVID-19 cases and should break the 100,000 plateau within a few days.

Madison County has 498 positive COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths. A total of 3,902 have been tested for COVID-19 in Madison County. Presently, 707 in Madison County are quarantined and 480 have been released from quarantine. Macoupin County has 41 positive COVID-19 cases and 1 death, Jersey County has 19 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases and Calhoun 1 case. St. Clair County has 815 positive COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

Edwardsville has 108 positive COVID-19 cases, followed by Alton with 86, Granite City with 69, Glen Carbon with 56 and Collinsville with 41. Godfrey has 19 positive coronavirus cases, Wood River and Troy both have 17, Bethalto has 10 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 96,485 cases, including 4,234 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 9-15, 2020 is 14%.

This is a synopsis of the statewide deaths:

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 1 female 80s, 10 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths and counties previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

