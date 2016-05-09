

MAHOMET – A statewide hunt is out for a man alleged to have shot a Mahomet police officer on Saturday.

The Illinois State Police release read as follows: On May 7, 2016 at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Mahomet Police Officer was involved in a shooting allegedly with Dracy “Clint” Pendleton, 35.

The officer and Pendleton exchanged gunfire and Pendleton fled the scene. The officer was shot in the arm and it is believed Pendleton received wounds (possibly a gunshot) during the confrontation, but it is unknown to what degree. Pendleton may seek treatment for his injuries at a medical facility. Pendleton is believed to be armed with an AK-47.

The Champaign County State's Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Pendleton for the charge of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer. Pendleton is described as a white, male, 35 years old, 5’10”, 155 lbs, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Pendleton's bond is set at $5 million.

Pendleton has been previously employed as a contractor. His specialty has been inspections on prefabricated homes.

He had moved into the basement of a house on South Vine Street in Mahomet with another man named Kyle Dollahon about a month ago.

Pendleton has excellent survival skills, living in a forest in Southern Illinois for almost a year before he was married, so he has the ability to make it in the wilderness through hunting and fishing.

Pope County court records show that Pendleton was convicted in the fall of 2012 of misdemeanor aggravated assault for an incident that occurred in April 2012.

Police said Pendleton may be driving a 2007 white GMC pickup truck with Illinois registration number 165533B.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mahomet Police at 217-586-5533 or call the 217-384-TIPS line or visit www.373tips.com.

