BLOOMINGTON - Marquette Catholic's Sam Cogan seems to enjoy the post-season of boys high school golf.

Cogan has been swinging some swift clubs through post-season play and he finished in a tie for 12th in the IHSA Class 2A Boys Golf Tourney this past weekend at the D. A. Weibring Golf Course on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal.

Cogan fired a second round six-over 77 to finish in a tie for 12th with seven other golfers. Cogan will likely attract some college golf coaches' attention with his state performance. Feature story on Sam Cogan is to come in Riverbender.com.

T.J. Barger of Bloomington was the individual IHSA Boys 2A Golf Tourney winner, firing a three-under 68 to win by three strokes over Alex McCulla of Quincy Notre Dame, who shot an even-par 71. Benton’s Brendan Luster and Carbondale’s Drew Hudgins tied for third with a one-over 72.

The team champion was Charleston, with a 28-over 312, one shot better than second place Benton, who had a 313. Quincy Notre Dame was third with a 315.

In Class 1A State Boys Golf Tourney held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, D.J. Villhard of Father McGivney finished in a tie for 77th with five other players with a 22-over 94. Marcus Smith of Winnebago won the championship with a one-under 71, a three-stroke victor over Chase Piehler of Beardstown, who shot 74. Caden Ellis of Sullivan and Luke Ludwig of Effingham St. Anthony tied for third with a 76.

St. Anthony won the team championship with a 30-over-par 318, six shots better than runner-up Port Byron Riverdale, who had a 324. Third place went to Hillsboro, who shot a team total of 330.

In the Class 3A Boys Tournament, held at The Den at Fox Greek Golf Course, also in Bloomington, Ben Sluzas of Lockport won the individual championship with a four-under 68, winning by a stroke over Sean Curran of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, who shot a 69, Aidan Lafferty of Downers Grove North and Will Troy of Aurora Waubonsie Valley tied for third at 71.

Hinsdale Central was the team champion, firing a nine-over 297, winning by a stroke over Lincolnshire Stevenson, who had a 298. Lockport was third with a 299.

Edwardsville freshman Riley Lewis places 53rd in IHSA 2A Girls Tourney

In the Class 2A meet, held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, Edwardsville freshman Riley Lewis shot a 15-over-par 87 for a two-day total of 168, finishing in a tie for 53rd with three other players. The individual state champion was Lauren Beaudreau of Lisle Benet Academy, who shot a 73 on the day for a total of eight-over 140. Brianne Bolden of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central finished second, one shot behind with a 141, and Megan Furtney of St. Charles North was third with a 143.

St. Charles North was the team champion with a 34-over 610, with Barrington the runners-up at 618 and Lincoln-Way Central coming in third with a 624.

