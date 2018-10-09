SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed October 7-13 Fire Prevention Week in Illinois. It coincides with National Fire Prevention Week and commemorates the Great Chicago Fire that caused devastating damage and killed more than 250 people in 1871.

This year, National Fire Prevention Week’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere.” Fire fighters across the state will be visiting schools to teach students the importance of fire safety, emergency preparedness and how to reduce the risks of a starting fire.

“More than 100 people died as a result of fire in Illinois last year,” said Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “We want to bring that number down by making sure people understand the dangers associated with fire. Education is key when it comes to saving lives. Teams from local fire departments across the state will be out all week to educate people on how to stay safe and be prepared in the event of a fire.”

The National Fire Prevention Association recommends the following fire safety practices:

“LOOK” for places fire could start. Take a good look around your home. Identify potential fire hazards and take care of them.

for places fire could start. Take a good look around your home. Identify potential fire hazards and take care of them. “LISTEN” for the sound of the smoke alarm. You could have only minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Go to your outside meeting place, which should be a safe distance from the home and where everyone should know to meet.

for the sound of the smoke alarm. You could have only minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Go to your outside meeting place, which should be a safe distance from the home and where everyone should know to meet. “LEARN” two ways out of every room and make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily and are free of clutter.

For additional information about National Fire Prevention Week, please go to the NFPA website.

