CHICAGO – The Illinois State Fire Marshal today honors the nearly three thousand men and women who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11, 2001, as well as all the courageous first responders who responded to the attack. Those victims include 343 firefighters who sacrificed their lives for their duty.

“Those who lost their lives sixteen years ago are gone but never forgotten,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “We remember the courage and sacrifice of our fellow firefighters who stepped up in the face of grave danger. Today and every day, our thoughts are with the loved ones they left behind.”

Victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks include more than 400 emergency workers, police officers, firefighters, and EMT/paramedics. These first responders rushed into unknown circumstances to save the lives of fellow Americans are heroes.

In recognition of the 16th anniversary, the Illinois State Fire Marshal encourages all Illinoisans to remember those we lost, including our first responders and those with ties to Illinois.

Never forget.

