SPRINGFIELD –Fire departments in Illinois that need assistance purchasing emergency vehicles can now apply for a loan through the Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Programs.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) announced today that the application process is now open.

The Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Programs are designed to assist emergency personnel purchase vehicles they otherwise couldn't afford. Under the programs, zero interest and low-interest loans are provided to fire departments, fire protection districts or non-profit ambulance services for the purchase of ambulances and fire trucks.

The ambulance loans are available for amounts up to $200,000 and can be repaid over a 10-year period. Fire truck loans are available for amounts up to $350,000 and can be repaid over a 20-year period.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

Since the inception of these programs more than $33 million in loans for fire trucks and $2.5 million in loans for ambulances have been given out to over 200 fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services across the state.

Additional information including the application can be found here: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/Iam/FireDepartment/Grants-and-Loans/Pages/default.aspx

Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Revolving Loan Programs

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

