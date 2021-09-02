ALTON - State Farm Agent Cynthia Means, an Alton native, is hosting a "Party in the Park" this Sunday night from 4 to 8 p.m at James Killion Park at Salu.

Means recently completed sponsorship, along with other locals, of a Saturday Movie Night at Killion Park that was highly successful.

Means is excited about the "Party in the Park," and she said it is a takeoff of some similar entertainment happenings in Chicago. Means is originally from Alton and has a significant amount of family and friends in Alton. She also owns a home here.

"We have just been thinking of things we could do in the community to bring the community together," she said. "This will be a lot of fun. I think it will be well received in Alton. It is something different. If it works, we may have this again next September. Let's hope we get a decent turnout. Who doesn't enjoy dancing? My dad is 76, and he still loves to dance as much as little kids love to dance."

Abe Lee Barham, who is helping her with the event, said: "It's a free event and open for all. However, she would like to also provide an opportunity for those who attend to either purchase a brick or give a donation to the JK-BEC fund. With this said, Cindy would also like to open this venue up to vendors for 'no fee,' however, vendors will be asked to consider giving a donation to JK-BEC fund.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We want to invite vendors to participate. Again, this event started out with just being 'A Party in the Park' yet, I suggested also creating an opportunity for the community and participants to give back to the JK- BEC. This should be a fun time!"

It will be the responsibility of any food vendor to provide their permit, Barham said.

Vendors include but are not limited to LaMays Catering: Fried Fish, Fish Tacos, The JOINT: Rib Eye Dinners, and Fried Fish, Kim's Kitchen & Soul Food LLC- Snoots, Turkey Legs and More!, What’s Popping, Cornelia’s Food and Catering, nachos, hotdogs, and BBQ Rib Tips. Alton Penzoil will provide snacks, soda, and adult beverages. There will be snow cones, freeze pops, and much much more.

Probably the best part of the night is there will be 100 fee backpacks for the kids.

"It's a family affair," Sheila Goins, another organizer, said.

More like this:

Related Video: