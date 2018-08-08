SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) will conduct routine inspections of all amusement rides and attractions at the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

There are more than 65 rides to enjoy on the Carnival Midway, Adventure Village, and Happy Hollows pavilions. IDOL’s Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Division inspects and permits every ride and determines if they are safe to operate. No ride is permitted to run if it does not pass inspection.

“From the Sky Glide to the carousel and everything in between, our inspectors are onsite to ensure rides remain safe for all fairgoers,” said IDOL Assistant Director Chris Wieneke. “As an extra precaution, additional safety checks will occur unannounced.”

The Department encourages riders to abide by all safety rules and ride attendant instructions including: following minimum height, weight, and health restrictions and using the required safety equipment such as seat belts, lap bars, and harnesses. Parents should also be watchful of their children on and around the rides. Additional safety tips are available at https://www.illinois.gov/idol/Rides/Pages/Safety-Tips.aspx.

Division inspectors conduct nearly 4,000 ride inspections at stationary parks, traveling carnivals, and fairs throughout the State each year.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at http://labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook @ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

