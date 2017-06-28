SPRINGFIELD – State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon wants to remind fairgoers of several upcoming competition deadlines for the 2017 Illinois State Fair.

Entry deadlines for various competitions are listed below. Please note that some deadlines fall on a Saturday. If an entry deadline falls on a weekend, entries must be postmarked by the following Monday to be accepted. More information about the 2017 Illinois State Fair competitions can be found online at www.illinoisstatefair.info or by calling the Competitive Events office at (217) 782-0786.

The 2017 Illinois State Fair will be held Aug. 10 – 20.

