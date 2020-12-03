State Community-Based Testing Site Moving to St. Clair Square in Metro East
SPRINGFIELD – In an effort to increase testing, the state-operated community-based testing site in the Metro East is moving on Thursday, December 3, 2020, to St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. Previously located at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center in East St. Louis, St. Clair Square has more physical space for cars to line up, which could increase the number of people the site can test each day. On average, approximately 300 specimens a day were collected at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St. every Sunday and Monday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The new testing site will be located at:
St. Clair Square
134 St. Clair Square
Fairview Heights, IL
Testing at all State operated community-based testing sites is open to anyone. People do not need to be exhibiting symptoms, have a doctor’s order, make an appointment, or have insurance to be tested.
A list of State operated community-based testing sites, as well as other testing sites, can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.
LLocaLtion
Address
Times
Aurora
2450 N. Farnsworth Ave.
Aurora
8:00am – 4pm
while daily supplies last
Auburn/Gresham/Chatham
Foreman Mills Shopping Center
122 W. 79ths St.
Chicago
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
*Bloomington
1106 Interstate Drive
9:00am – 5:00pm
Champaign
Market Place Shopping Center
Champaign
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
*East St. Louis
St. Clair Square
134 St. Clair Square
Article continues after sponsor message
Fairview Heights
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
Harwood Heights
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.
Chicago
7:00am – 3:00pm
*Peoria
Peoria Civic Center
Fulton St. Parking Lot
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
Rockford
1601 Parkview Ave.
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
Arlington Heights
Arlington Racetrack
2000 W. Euclid Ave.
Arlington Heights
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
South Holland
South Suburban College
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
*Waukegan
102 W. Water Street
8:00am – 4:00pm
while daily supplies last
*Walk-up testing is available at Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, and Waukegan.