EAST PEORIA – The Liberty Middle School Panthers baseball team won the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A championship on Saturday, defeating previously undefeated Monticello 7-1 in the final. The tournament was played at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

In the final, the Panthers were never headed, getting two runs in the first inning and three more in the third to take a 5-1 lead, adding two more runs in the seventh to win the crown, the school’s first-ever title.

Liberty defeated Ottawa Shepherd in the quarterfinals 4-3 and another undefeated school, Pekin Edison, 13-3 in the semifinals. The Panthers finished their season at 15-2.

Cole Funkhouser led the way for the Panthers in the final, going three-for-four with three RBIs, while Riley Iffrig was one-for-three with a double and two RBIs. Montrez West and Alec Marchetto also had hits for Liberty. Gabe Smith was the winning pitcher, going six innings, giving up three hits and a run while striking out three. Marchetto struck out the side in the seventh to give the Panthers the title.

In the semifinal against Edison, the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third, then extended its lead with two runs each in the fifth and sixth, then scored six times in the seventh to put it away. Iffrig and Jackson Rodgers each went three-for-five and three RBIs, while Luke Range and Nick Bobinski-Boyd were each two-for-three with a double and two RBIs. Smith was one-for-four with an RBI, while Joel Kampwerth was one-for-three with an RBI. Funkhouser and West also had hits in the game.

Rodgers took the win on the mound, throwing a complete game, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out seven and walking three.

The quarterfinal was a tight affair, seeing the Panthers breaking out on top with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Shepherd tied the game in the top of the seventh with three runs, but Liberty pushed across a run in the bottom of the frame to take the win. Iffrig was two-for-four with a double, while Kampwerth and Caleb Copeland each went one-for-three with an RBI. Funkhouser also had an RBI for the Panthers, while West, Range, Rodgers and Smith each had hits in the game.

Iffrig started on the mound for Liberty, going five and two-thirds innings, scattering four hits while striking out nine and walking two. Smith was credited with the win, going one inning and striking out two, while Bobinski-Boyd threw one-third of an inning, giving up three hits and three runs with one strikeout.

The Panthers are coached by Mike Sabatino.

