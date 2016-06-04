EAST PEORIA – Hardin-Calhoun scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to repeat as IHSA Class 1A softball champions, the Warriors defeating Princeville 3-0 Saturday afternoon at East Peoria's EastSide Centre.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grace Baalman had 16 strikeouts for the game and finished the season with 589 strikeouts, topping the previous Illinois state record of 501 for most strikeouts in a season; she set tournament and single-game state records by fanning 39 Campbell Hill Trico batters in Friday's 17-inning win over the Pioneers to move into Saturday's final. Baalman retired the first 13 Prince batters she faced before conceding back-to-back singles from Madison Roe and Jessica Devries; Natalie Cokel had a bunt single in the sixth for the only other baserunner for Princeville.

The Warriors won their 40th game of the year, becoming the first Class 1A team to win 40 games in a season in the IHSA's four-class era (dating back to the expansion to four classes in 2008); they finished the season 40-2.

Emma Baalman, on a throwing error, and Madison Lehr, on a RBI single from Sophie Lorton, gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead through four innings; Calhoun scored in the fifth on a throwing error that allowed Abby Baalman to come home.

The Warriors' second straight softball title comes with a Class 1A basketball championship Calhoun won back in March; it was the fourth straight championship-game appearance for the Warriors in basketball and softball.

More like this: