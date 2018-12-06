BOLINGBROOK - The Alton Junior Lady Redbirds claimed the IESA 7th Grade Basketball Championship by defeating the Shorewood-Troy Trojans 56-48 at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook on Thursday night.

Forward Jarius Powers posted 20 points and point guard Kiyoko Proctor finished with 19 before fouling out. Alton burst out an 18-3 lead and then led 31-14 at halftime. They still held a comfortable 43-27 advantage going into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans went on a huge 20-10 run and trailed 53-47 with less than two minutes to play.

The Redbirds ultimately were able to hold on. This is Alton Middle School's first state basketball championship in program history. The Redbirds finished with a perfect 24-0 record.

