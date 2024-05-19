CHARLESTON - Elena Rybak won the 800 and 1,600 meters, while two of the school's relay teams also won individual state championships as Father McGivney Catholic won the school's long-awaited first team state championship in the IHSA Class 1A girls track finals Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The Griffins won the title with 56.5 points, with Tuscola finishing second with 45 points, El Paso-Gridley was third at 38 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic was fourth at 33 points, and Effingham St. Anthony Catholic was fifth with 32 points.

In the 100 meters, the winner was Emma Randecker of Savanna West Carroll at 12.11 seconds, while in the 200 meters, Alaina Lester of Althoff won the title with a time of 24.49 seconds with McKinney's Lilly Gilbertson finishing fourth at 24.99 seconds. Ahry Corner of Golconda Pope County won the 400 meters at 55.19 seconds, with Gilbertson fourth at 56.29 seconds, and McGivney teammate Kaitlyn Hatley ninth at 1:02.26.

Rybak won the 800 meters with a time of 2:10.06, then took the 1,600-meter crown, coming in at 4:54.07. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Isabella Keller of St. Anthony's, having a time of 10:34.07, with Emma Wyman of Piasa Southwestern coming in at 12:38.17, and McKenzie Jones of McGivney having a time of 13:15.77.

In the hurdles races, Lia Patterson of Tuscola won the 100 meters at 14.51 seconds, and also won the 300 meters at 43.10 seconds. In the relay races, Virden North Mac won the 4x100 meters at 48.50 seconds, while Monmouth United won the 4x200 meters at 1:41.78. The McGivney team of Gilbertson, Hatley, Jane Cummins, and Rybak won the 4x400 meters at 3:56.97, and the Griffins' 4x800 meter team of Hatley, Gilbertson, Cummins, and Rybak won the title at 9:30.01.

In the field events, Makayla Gajewski of Nashville won the shot put with a throw of 12.11 meters, while Addison Stadsholt of Athens won the discus throw, with a toss of 39.86 meters, with Carlinville's Payton Harding having a distance of 33.73 meters, and teammate Hannah Gibson having a throw of 32,10 meters. In the high jump, the winner was Kiara Wessah of Newark, who cleared 1.67 meters, while Mia Range of McGivney tied for sixth, going over at 1.58 meters,

Mya Strahm of Elmwood won the pole vault, going over at 4.30 meters, while in the long jump, Saylor Berry of Mendon Unity won the title with a jump of 5.46 meters, with the Griffins' Morgan Gestes going 4.66 meters. Finally, Laney Nelson of Downs Tri-Valley won the triple jump with a leap of 11.43 meters,

