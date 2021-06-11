CHARLESTON - Jayden Ulrich of East Alton-Wood River became the area's first state champion in the IHSA Class 2A Track and Field Championships shot put early Friday afternoon in Charleston at Eastern Illinois University complex.

Ulrich tossed the shot put 14.84 meters to dominate the rest of the field. Her toss was well ahead of the second-place competitor - Claire Allen of Sandwich, who had a 12.7-meter toss. Highland's Taylor Kesner was third (11.98 meters), followed by Madyson Swope of Carbondale (11.76 meters), Maryiah Meniccui of Marion (11.75), Danielle Dominy of Metamora (11.61 meters) and Gabby Yaccino of New Lenox (11.56). Rounding out the top 10 were: Alice Mihas of Chicago (Latin) (11.44 meters), Ryley Huston of Monmouth (11.33 meters), and Lana Krohe of Streator Township (11.31 meters).

Ulrich's Oilers teammate Hannah Sechrest is currently competing in the high jump. Ulrich competes next in the discus throw, where she is also favored to win.

More results to come.