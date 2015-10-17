The IHSA's boys and girls golf seasons came to a conclusion Saturday with the final rounds of the state tournaments at courses in the Bloomington-Normal and Decatur areas. Here's a look at the final results.

BOYS CLASS 3A

Edwardsville had a good day at the Class 3A tournament at The Den at Fox Ridge in Bloomington, a par-72 layout.

The Tigers shot a team 314 on the day to finish in fourth place with a two-day total of 628, seven strokes behind state champion Hinsdale Central, who finished with a team 621.

The bigger news, though was senior Justin Hemings; he shot a 1-under 71 to go with a 2-over 74 on Friday for a 1-over 145 to give him the individual state championship by two strokes over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Ethan Farnam, who had an even-par 72 on the day for a total of 3-over 147. Lake Forest's Connor Polender was third with a 6-over 150 following a round of 5-over 76.

Winnetka New Trier finished second in the team competition with a 624, followed by Naperville Neuqua Valley in third with a 625.

In addition to Heming's championship score, Ben Tyrell shot a 7-over 79 for the Tigers, followed by Luke Babington's 8-over 80 and Cale Ambuhel's 12-over 84 to round out the scoring. Zach Trimpe had a 13-over 85 and Tanner White a 14-over 86 for EHS.

The rest of the field included Barrington, Lake Forest, Arlington Heights St. Viator, Elmhurst York, New Lenox Providence, Lincolnshire Stevenson, Homewood-Flossmoor and Geneva.

BOYS CLASS 2A

Marquette Catholic was led by a 6-over 77 from Nick Messinger as the Explorers finished seventh in the 12-team Class 2A field at the par-71 D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State in Normal, shooting 327 on the day for a two-day total of 656, two strokes behind Belleville Althoff, who had a two-day total of 654.

Morton won the state title with a round of 304 and a two-day total of 615, easily winning over Wheaton St. Francis, who finished second at 638. Dunlap was third with a team 639. The individual title went to Drew Miles of Winnetka North Shore Country Day, who had an even-par 71 for a two-day total of 2-under 140.

Michael Holtz had a round of 5-over 76 for the Explorers, with Duncan McLain shooting a 15-over 86 and Kolton Bauer a 17-over 88 to complete the scoring for Marquette; Jack Patterson had a 20-over 91 and Sam Cogan a 42-over 103.

Civic Memorial's Alec Hillard had a 13-over 84 for a two-day total of 21-over 163, which put him in a pack tied at 37th. Other teams in the field were Vernon Hills, Oak Park Fenwick, Geneseo, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, Normal University, Centralia and Lemont.

GIRLS CLASS 1A

Civic Memorial's Sara Gwilliam was the highest-finishing area individual player at the Class 1A state tournament on the par-72 Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, shooting an 11-over 83 on the day for a two-day total of 21-over 165, good for a three-way tie for 10th with Belleville Althoff's Tia Kimbrough and Rockford Lutheran's Natalie Hooper.

Roxana's Natalie Mellenthin tied with Charleston's Morgan Sherwood for 42nd with a 36-over 180; Mellenthin's second round was 14-over 86. Marquette's Carlee Cronin was in a group tied for 55th with a two-day total of 42-over 186; she shot a 25-over 97 on the day.

Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic's Maddie Hurt and Rochester's Morgan Savage tied for the lead with a two-day 8-over 152; the two were to take part in a nine-hole playoff, but the result had not been posted to the IHSA web site.

Other team champions were Rochester (girls Class 1A), Hinsdale Central (girls Class 2A) and Byron (boys Class 1A). The other individual champions were Elgin St. Edwards' Michael Mattas (boys Class 1A) and Rockford Guilford's Madalyn Peterson (girls Class 2A).

