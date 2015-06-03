SPRINGFIELD – Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman was about as dominant as a pitcher could be Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors' sophomore ace struck out 21 of the 22 batters she faced, walking just one, as Hardin-Calhoun blanked Toledo Cumberland 4-0 in the IHSA Class 1A Springfield Supersectional to advance to Friday's state semifinals. They'll face Wayne City, 3-2 winners over Campbell Hill Trico in the DuQuoin Supersectional, at 10 a.m. Friday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Should the Warriors win, they'll take on the Somonok-Sterling Newman Central Catholic winner for the state title at 12:30 p.m. Saturday; a loss would put them in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The win put Calhoun into their first state final four since 2011; Grace Baalman stretched her streak of scoreless innings to 86. The only Pirate to reach base was Mariah Huddleston in the third on a walk.

Grace Baalman was also 2-for-3 with a double, while Emma Baalman was 1-for-3 with a RBI, Abby Baalman was 2-for-3, Sara Brodbeck was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI, Madson Lehr was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Macy Margherio was 2-for-3 with a double.

The Warriors went to 32-4 on the year with the win; Cumberland was eliminated with a 28-10 mark.

