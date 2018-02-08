State Bound: Alton's eighth-grade boys capture sectional title win over East St. Louis Lincoln Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ST. LOUIS - Alton’s eighth-grade boys were down by 10 points in the fourth quarter, but battled back to pull out a 47-40 win over East St. Louis Lincoln on Wednesday night to capture a sectional title. Article continues after sponsor message Alton improves to 20-5 and now heads to the Illinois Elementary School state tourney. The Redbirds will play at 10 a.m. Saturday against 19-0 Urbana in Champaign at Urban Junior High. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip