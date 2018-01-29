State bound again: EHS varsity cheerleaders place third at sectionals, earn berth to Bloomington
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School varsity cheerleading squad is headed to state once again.
The varsity cheerleaders were third in the Large Varsity Division at sectionals held in Bartonville, IL., on Saturday, Jan. 27. The finish qualifies the team to advance to the IHSA state meet this weekend in Bloomington.
The cheerleaders have been busy in January. All the squads worked together to collect eight boxes of travel-sized toiletries and $223 in cash for Edens Army and two boxes of full-sized toiletries for Glen-Ed Pantry earlier this month.