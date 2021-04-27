CHICAGO – To help more vulnerable Illinoisans get vaccinated, the state of Illinois is offering partnerships with community organizations that want to host vaccine clinics. Interested organizations can apply online to bring mobile clinics to underserved communities, with a particular focus on Black and Latino communities, rural communities, immigrant communities, disability communities, and any community that has current barriers to vaccination.

Working with trusted community partners will help overcome barriers such as language, transportation, disabilities, technology and geography. Clinic locations are determined by the community partner, creating a safe and trusting environment for those seeking vaccinations in their communities.

“As we shift into the next phase of vaccinations – where we have enough supply but need to overcome hesitancy and structural barriers – we’re working to overcome those barriers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These partner organizations know their communities best, and they know how to bridge barriers like language, transportation and skepticism, and we’re proud to offer this service to organizations that want to host vaccine clinics.”

“Similar to other states across the country, we are starting to see a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered each day” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While more than 53% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, we need more people to get vaccinated in order to help end this pandemic as quickly as possible. To meet this challenge, we are starting to shift our approach away from people coming to mass vaccination sites, as we take vaccines directly into the communities where people live, work, and play in order to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible.”

To request a Community Partner Vaccination clinic, organizations can apply online at http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics. IDPH’s equity team will evaluate clinic applications and make every effort to schedule as many clinics as possible, as vaccine and resource availability allow.

Community Partner Vaccination Clinics have access to all three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna, depending on availability. For vaccines that require a second shot, a second clinic will be held based on the appropriate timeline (21 days later for Pfizer-BioTech, 28 days later for Moderna). As a reminder, only the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is currently available for those 16 and 17-years old.

The State of Illinois will supply all the staff, equipment and vaccine needed to run each Community Vaccination event. The state will also coordinate and provide translator services as needed. Community hosts are asked to supply a space and parking for the event and engage in outreach to recruit 200 people or more to receive their vaccines at the clinic. Volunteers for the event are also encouraged.

Community Partner Vaccination Clinics are closed-pod vaccination events, which means the event is not open to the general public. Closed-pods are used as a way for community organizations to bring vaccine directly to their communities.

Since the vaccine was first made available in Illinois last December, the state has administered more than 8.8 million doses, with 53% of individuals 16+ receive at least one dose. The state has administered more than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine alone to Illinois adults ages 65 and over.

Appointments are currently available at all state-supported mass vaccination sites in Illinois. The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. A state hotline (1-833-621-1284) has been established to help Illinois residents find a vaccine location near them. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6am to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.

COVID-19 Hotline: 1-833-621-1284

Vaccine available to all Illinois residents age 16 and older

Note: Pfizer is only vaccine available for those 16 and 17-years old

Date

Location

Address

Appointment

Daily Dose capability

Now Open

Cook County*

North Riverside, Morton, Thornton, Arlington Heights, and others

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/

*Smaller Cook County sites acting as mass vax sites when vaccine throughput requires

Now Open

Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

2,160

Now Open

Cook County: Triton College

2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

540

Now Open

Cook County: South Suburban College

15800 State St., South Holland IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

540

Now Open

Cook County:
Former K-Mart

1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

1,890

Now Open

Cook County:
Former HOBO

7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL

https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

2,160

Now Open

DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1

2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL

https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine

1,000

Now Open

Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School

725 School St, Morris, IL

https://www.grundyco.org/health/

540

Now Open

Jackson County: Banterra Center

Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL

http://www.jchdonline.org/

540

Now Open

Kane County:

Former Carson Pirie Scott

970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.

https://www.kanevax.org/

270

Now Open

Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club

501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL

https://www.kanevax.org/

750

Now Open

Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center

1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL

https://www.kanevax.org/

270

Now Open

Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center

102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL

https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

400

Now Open

Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL

https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php

1350


Now Open

Sangamon County:
Orr Building

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL

http://www.scdph.org/

(217) 210-8801

1620

Now Open

St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL

https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department

1080

Now Open

Will County:
Former Toys R Us

3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL

https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw

800

Now Open

Winnebago County:

Former

K-Mart

1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL

https://www.wchd.org/

1350

Now Open

City of Chicago:

United Center

1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL

https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL

Chicago/ Cook County Only

Now Open

DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center

1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL

https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/

County residents only

Now Open

Lake County Fairgrounds

1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL

https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US

Individuals who live and work in County

Now Open

McHenry County:
Former K-Mart

1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL

https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations

County residents only

Now Open

McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena

101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL

https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine

County residents only

Now Open

Rock Island County:
Camden Centre

2701 1st Street East, Milan IL

https://richd.org/

County residents Only

Now Open

Vermilion County:
Danville Community College

2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL

https://vchd.org/

County residents only

Now Open

Vermilion County:

Vermilion Regional Airport

22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL

https://vchd.org/

County residents only

