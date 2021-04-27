State Announces Community Partners Vaccination Clinics Open to All 102 Counties
CHICAGO – To help more vulnerable Illinoisans get vaccinated, the state of Illinois is offering partnerships with community organizations that want to host vaccine clinics. Interested organizations can apply online to bring mobile clinics to underserved communities, with a particular focus on Black and Latino communities, rural communities, immigrant communities, disability communities, and any community that has current barriers to vaccination.
Working with trusted community partners will help overcome barriers such as language, transportation, disabilities, technology and geography. Clinic locations are determined by the community partner, creating a safe and trusting environment for those seeking vaccinations in their communities.
“As we shift into the next phase of vaccinations – where we have enough supply but need to overcome hesitancy and structural barriers – we’re working to overcome those barriers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These partner organizations know their communities best, and they know how to bridge barriers like language, transportation and skepticism, and we’re proud to offer this service to organizations that want to host vaccine clinics.”
“Similar to other states across the country, we are starting to see a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered each day” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While more than 53% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, we need more people to get vaccinated in order to help end this pandemic as quickly as possible. To meet this challenge, we are starting to shift our approach away from people coming to mass vaccination sites, as we take vaccines directly into the communities where people live, work, and play in order to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible.”
To request a Community Partner Vaccination clinic, organizations can apply online at http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics. IDPH’s equity team will evaluate clinic applications and make every effort to schedule as many clinics as possible, as vaccine and resource availability allow.
Community Partner Vaccination Clinics have access to all three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna, depending on availability. For vaccines that require a second shot, a second clinic will be held based on the appropriate timeline (21 days later for Pfizer-BioTech, 28 days later for Moderna). As a reminder, only the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is currently available for those 16 and 17-years old.
The State of Illinois will supply all the staff, equipment and vaccine needed to run each Community Vaccination event. The state will also coordinate and provide translator services as needed. Community hosts are asked to supply a space and parking for the event and engage in outreach to recruit 200 people or more to receive their vaccines at the clinic. Volunteers for the event are also encouraged.
Community Partner Vaccination Clinics are closed-pod vaccination events, which means the event is not open to the general public. Closed-pods are used as a way for community organizations to bring vaccine directly to their communities.
Since the vaccine was first made available in Illinois last December, the state has administered more than 8.8 million doses, with 53% of individuals 16+ receive at least one dose. The state has administered more than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine alone to Illinois adults ages 65 and over.
Appointments are currently available at all state-supported mass vaccination sites in Illinois. The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. A state hotline (1-833-621-1284) has been established to help Illinois residents find a vaccine location near them. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6am to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.
COVID-19 Hotline: 1-833-621-1284
Vaccine available to all Illinois residents age 16 and older
Note: Pfizer is only vaccine available for those 16 and 17-years old
Date
Location
Address
Appointment
Daily Dose capability
Now Open
Cook County*
North Riverside, Morton, Thornton, Arlington Heights, and others
*Smaller Cook County sites acting as mass vax sites when vaccine throughput requires
Now Open
Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
2,160
Now Open
Cook County: Triton College
2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
540
Now Open
Cook County: South Suburban College
15800 State St., South Holland IL
540
Now Open
Cook County:
1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
1,890
Now Open
Cook County:
7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
2,160
Now Open
DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
1,000
Now Open
Grundy County:
725 School St, Morris, IL
540
Now Open
Jackson County: Banterra Center
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
540
Now Open
Kane County:
Former Carson Pirie Scott
970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
270
Now Open
Kane County:
501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL
750
Now Open
Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center
1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL
270
Now Open
Lake County:
102 W. Water Street
https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
400
Now Open
Madison County:
1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
1350
Sangamon County:
Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
(217) 210-8801
1620
Now Open
St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
1080
Now Open
Will County:
3128 Voyager Lane
800
Now Open
Winnebago County:
Former
K-Mart
1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
1350
Now Open
City of Chicago:
United Center
1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
Chicago/ Cook County Only
Now Open
DeKalb County:
1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
County residents only
Now Open
Lake County Fairgrounds
1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
Individuals who live and work in County
Now Open
McHenry County:
1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
County residents only
Now Open
McLean County:
101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
County residents only
Now Open
Rock Island County:
2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
County residents Only
Now Open
Vermilion County:
2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
County residents only
Now Open
Vermilion County:
Vermilion Regional Airport
22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
County residents only
