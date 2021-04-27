CHICAGO – To help more vulnerable Illinoisans get vaccinated, the state of Illinois is offering partnerships with community organizations that want to host vaccine clinics. Interested organizations can apply online to bring mobile clinics to underserved communities, with a particular focus on Black and Latino communities, rural communities, immigrant communities, disability communities, and any community that has current barriers to vaccination.



Working with trusted community partners will help overcome barriers such as language, transportation, disabilities, technology and geography. Clinic locations are determined by the community partner, creating a safe and trusting environment for those seeking vaccinations in their communities.



“As we shift into the next phase of vaccinations – where we have enough supply but need to overcome hesitancy and structural barriers – we’re working to overcome those barriers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These partner organizations know their communities best, and they know how to bridge barriers like language, transportation and skepticism, and we’re proud to offer this service to organizations that want to host vaccine clinics.”



“Similar to other states across the country, we are starting to see a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered each day” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While more than 53% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, we need more people to get vaccinated in order to help end this pandemic as quickly as possible. To meet this challenge, we are starting to shift our approach away from people coming to mass vaccination sites, as we take vaccines directly into the communities where people live, work, and play in order to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible.”



To request a Community Partner Vaccination clinic, organizations can apply online at http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics. IDPH’s equity team will evaluate clinic applications and make every effort to schedule as many clinics as possible, as vaccine and resource availability allow.



Community Partner Vaccination Clinics have access to all three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioTech and Moderna, depending on availability. For vaccines that require a second shot, a second clinic will be held based on the appropriate timeline (21 days later for Pfizer-BioTech, 28 days later for Moderna). As a reminder, only the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is currently available for those 16 and 17-years old.



The State of Illinois will supply all the staff, equipment and vaccine needed to run each Community Vaccination event. The state will also coordinate and provide translator services as needed. Community hosts are asked to supply a space and parking for the event and engage in outreach to recruit 200 people or more to receive their vaccines at the clinic. Volunteers for the event are also encouraged.



Community Partner Vaccination Clinics are closed-pod vaccination events, which means the event is not open to the general public. Closed-pods are used as a way for community organizations to bring vaccine directly to their communities.



Since the vaccine was first made available in Illinois last December, the state has administered more than 8.8 million doses, with 53% of individuals 16+ receive at least one dose. The state has administered more than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine alone to Illinois adults ages 65 and over.



Appointments are currently available at all state-supported mass vaccination sites in Illinois. The state-supported vaccination sites listed below are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. A state hotline (1-833-621-1284) has been established to help Illinois residents find a vaccine location near them. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 6am to midnight with agents available in English and Spanish.



COVID-19 Hotline: 1-833-621-1284 Vaccine available to all Illinois residents age 16 and older Note: Pfizer is only vaccine available for those 16 and 17-years old

Date Location Address Appointment Daily Dose capability Now Open Cook County* North Riverside, Morton, Thornton, Arlington Heights, and others https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov/ *Smaller Cook County sites acting as mass vax sites when vaccine throughput requires Now Open Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open Cook County: Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Cook County: South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Cook County:

Former K-Mart 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890 Now Open Cook County:

Former HOBO 7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine 1,000 Now Open Grundy County:

Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ 540 Now Open Jackson County: Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott 970 North Lake St., Aurora IL. https://www.kanevax.org/ 270 Now Open Kane County:

Former Sam’s Club 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 750 Now Open Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center 1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 270 Now Open Lake County:

Community Based Testing Center 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan IL https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US 400 Now Open Madison County:

Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350

Now Open Sangamon County:

Orr Building Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL http://www.scdph.org/ (217) 210-8801 1620 Now Open St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080 Now Open Will County:

Former Toys R Us 3128 Voyager Lane

Joliet IL https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw 800 Now Open Winnebago County: Former K-Mart 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL https://www.wchd.org/ 1350 Now Open City of Chicago: United Center 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL Chicago/ Cook County Only Now Open DeKalb County:

NIU Convocation Center 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/ County residents only Now Open Lake County Fairgrounds 1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US Individuals who live and work in County Now Open McHenry County:

Former K-Mart 1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations County residents only Now Open McLean County:

Grossinger Motors Arena 101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine County residents only Now Open Rock Island County:

Camden Centre 2701 1st Street East, Milan IL https://richd.org/ County residents Only Now Open Vermilion County:

Danville Community College 2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only Now Open Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport 22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only

