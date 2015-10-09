The starting lineups have been announced for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs for Game 1 of today’s National League Divisional Series.

CUBS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Starlin Castro, 2B

Chris Coghlan, RF

Addison Russell, SS

David Ross, C

Jon Lester, LHP

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, 1B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jason Heyward, CF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Randal Grichuk, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

John Lackey, RHP

Photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 