The starting lineups have been announced for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs for Game 1 of today’s National League Divisional Series.
CUBS
Dexter Fowler, CF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Starlin Castro, 2B
Chris Coghlan, RF
Addison Russell, SS
David Ross, C
Jon Lester, LHP
CARDINALS
Matt Carpenter, 3B
Stephen Piscotty, 1B
Matt Holliday, LF
Jason Heyward, CF
Jhonny Peralta, SS
Randal Grichuk, RF
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
John Lackey, RHP
Photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI