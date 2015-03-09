Starting Lineup vs BOS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Today’s starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox: Matt Carpenter, 3B Randal Grichuk, LF Jhonny Peralta, DH Matt Adams, 1B Article continues after sponsor message Yadier Molina, C Kolten Wong, 2B Stephen Piscotty, RF Peter Bourjos, CF Dean Anna, SS (Michael Wacha, P) After Wacha, Tyler Lyons is in line to come out of the bullpen. Randy Choate, Nick Greenwood, Matt Belisle, Seth Maness, Zach Petrick, and Trey Nielsen. Print Version Submit a News Tip