After last night’s fourteen inning game, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has changed up his lineup for tonight’s matchup against the New York Mets. Peter Bourjos will lead things off as Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup. Pete Kozma will play third base.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
#STLCards send Michael Wacha (5-0) to the mound tonight for 2nd game of series @Mets pic.twitter.com/YpsfJF5W59Article continues after sponsor message
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2015
photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports