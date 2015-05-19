Starting Lineup 5/19 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. After last night’s fourteen inning game, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has changed up his lineup for tonight’s matchup against the New York Mets. Peter Bourjos will lead things off as Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup. Pete Kozma will play third base. #STLCards send Michael Wacha (5-0) to the mound tonight for 2nd game of series @Mets pic.twitter.com/YpsfJF5W59 Article continues after sponsor message — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2015 photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Print Version Submit a News Tip