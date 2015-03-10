Carlos Martinez will be making his second start of the spring as the St. Louis Cardinals travel to Kissimmee this afternoon to face the Houston Astros. First pitch is ste for 12:05pm CT.

Today’s starting lineup:

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, DH

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Tommy Pham, CF

Ty Kelly, LF

Jacob Wilson, 2B

Tony Cruz, C

Pete Kozma, SS

(Carlos Martinez, P)

Following Martinez will be Carlos Villanueva with John Gast, Kevin Siegrist, Trevor Rosenthal, Jordan Walden, Marcus Hatley, Kyle Barraclough, and Joe Donofrio available out of the bullpen.

–Both John Lackey and Adam Wainwright threw side sessions in the morning as they move one step closer to making their first Grapefruit League starts of the year. Lackey could go as early as Friday.