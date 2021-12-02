EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School has a new after-school club and they are already making an impact.

EHS Creative Hearts Art Club was started by art teacher Cassie Flynn as way to give students an outlet for art.

Flynn, an EHS alumnus, never played sports or participated in band. And although she has several students who are both great artists and athletes, she also knows how it can feel in a large school like Edwardsville when you are not an athlete.

The first meeting was held in September with nearly 40 students attending. Since then, they have been working hard to form their identity and most recently, finished their first community project by partnering with Creative Hearts partnered with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to create 25 bowls for the Empty Bowls Project, a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food-related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities. The bowls created by the EHS students were on sale at the Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights earlier in November at the St. Louis Area Food Bank’s Food on the Move Truck display.

Flynn said that community project is just the first of many for Creative Hearts, which also intends to make and sell cards and ceramics for staff and students as well as organize fundraiser and community involvement events.

While the club does provide that creative outlet for her students, Flynn also wants the artwork created to be purposeful and productive, which so far it has.

