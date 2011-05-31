Stars of Tomorrow Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Coordinator of the 2011 "Stars of Tomorrow" competition, Lee Cox, says she has spent the first week post auditions getting to know the contestants - AND she is more convinced that ever that the Semi-Finals and Finals will be an entertaining evening for all! Contestants range in age from 13-61 and all came to auditions with hopes and dreams; one contestant had singing before a live audience on her "bucket list"; another wanted to win the prize money to help her family out; yet another read about the competition on an advertising place mat and decided to audition only hours before the date. Cox says she is very impressed by the four contestants returning this year who shared with her that they spent a year listening to coaching, taking lessons, and practicing - AND it shows! The two evening, two-hour competition should delight audiences who will vote to advance singers onto the final competition and perhaps to the title of 2011 Star of Tomorrow and the grand prize of $500 that goes to the best vocal entertainer under 18 and the best vocal entertainer over 18. Reservations are now being taken at the ALT Box office at 462-6562 for the Semi-Finals on June 11th; Finalists will be announced on June 12th and then reservation will be taken for June 18th. All tickets are $10 and ALT will be giving away tickets to the summer production of HAIRSPRAY during the competition. Call 462-6562 TODAY! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip