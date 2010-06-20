The brand-new Duncan Wing at Alton Memorial Hospital is adding what figures to be a very popular feature next week. A Starbucks coffee bar is scheduled to open for business on Monday, June 21.

Hours will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to premium coffee brands, Biscotti, cookies and Danish will also be available. The coffee bar is located on the Duncan Wing’s ground floor in the main corridor leading to the AMH Beeby Wing, adjacent to the Duncan Wing elevators.

The Duncan Wing, an 89,000-square-foot patient wing with 76 private patient rooms, opened for business in March.

Starbucks began in 1971 as a roaster and retailer of whole bean and ground coffee, tea and spices with a single store in Seattle. There are now more than 16,000 Starbucks locations in more than 50 countries featuring more than 30 blends and single-origin coffees, espresso, handcrafted beverages and fresh food.

PHOTO BY RUSTY INGRAM

Shannon North of Morrison’s Food Service will be serving at Alton Memorial Hospital’s Starbucks coffee bar that opens Monday.

