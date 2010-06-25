Starbucks Coffee Bars Opened Monday at Alton Memorial
The brand-new Duncan Wing at Alton Memorial Hospital added what figures to be a very popular feature this week. A Starbucks coffee bar opened for
business on Monday, June 21. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through
Friday. In addition to premium coffee brands, Biscotti, cookies and Danish
are available. The coffee bar is located on the Duncan Wing's ground floor
in the main corridor leading to the AMH Beeby Wing, adjacent to the Duncan
Wing elevators. The Duncan Wing, an 89,000-square-foot patient wing with 76
private patient rooms, opened for business in March. Starbucks began in 1971
as a roaster and retailer of whole bean and ground coffee, tea and spices
with a single store in Seattle. There are now more than 16,000 Starbucks
locations in more than 50 countries featuring more than 30 blends and
single-origin coffees, espresso, handcrafted beverages and fresh food.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.