Starbucks Coffee Bars Opened Monday at Alton Memorial Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The brand-new Duncan Wing at Alton Memorial Hospital added what figures to be a very popular feature this week. A Starbucks coffee bar opened for

business on Monday, June 21. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through

Friday. In addition to premium coffee brands, Biscotti, cookies and Danish

are available. The coffee bar is located on the Duncan Wing's ground floor

in the main corridor leading to the AMH Beeby Wing, adjacent to the Duncan

Wing elevators. The Duncan Wing, an 89,000-square-foot patient wing with 76

private patient rooms, opened for business in March. Starbucks began in 1971

as a roaster and retailer of whole bean and ground coffee, tea and spices

with a single store in Seattle. There are now more than 16,000 Starbucks

locations in more than 50 countries featuring more than 30 blends and

locations in more than 50 countries featuring more than 30 blends and

single-origin coffees, espresso, handcrafted beverages and fresh food.