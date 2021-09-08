WOOD RIVER - A good quarterback is a pillar for a football team’s offense. Civic Memorial junior quarterback Breyer Arview is one of those individuals in the Eagles' offense in fall 2021. With 148 passing yards, 38 rushing yards, and a touchdown, No. 7 was a big force Friday night against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

“We ran our running plays well against East Alton-Wood River," Arview said.

Arview had one of the Eagles' four touchdowns with a long run. Managing the game against East Alton-Wood River, Arview also added a passing touchdown to senior, Logan Turbyfill, and only threw one interception. Arview has rushed nine times for 49 yards and two TDs in the first two games and completed 22 of 33 passes for four touchdowns in two games.

Blair Arview is the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial for his outstanding games against Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River.

Games like this are why the junior quarterback is well above the national average for receiving yards, rushing yards, and passing touchdowns according to Maxpreps.com.

Despite Arview’s strong numbers from Friday night, the Eagles had some communication issues and were not getting set up in the right formations at the beginning of the game, but they quickly overcame that.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"We honed it in that second half, worked through it, and eventually got it right," Arview said.

On top of trying to control their lines of communication and formations, the Eagles had to control their emotions in an edgy game. Moving forward to next Friday’s game against the Shells, Arview knows the Eagles must keep their emotions more in check.

“We have to stay disciplined," he said. "We got a little away from our game and played some selfish ball, but we’ll reel it in next week.”

Arview says the Eagles will carry the positives from their run game into their next game.

“We ran the ball well against East Alton-Wood River and I think we can carry that into the next game against Roxana," he added. "As for what to improve on for next Friday’s matchup against Roxana, our passing game has to be more consistent, and we have to have the right formations to know where everyone is.”

Look for the purple, white, and gold to come out with a “harder and with more intense” start against a strong Shells team, Arview said.

The game will be at Civic Memorial Field Friday, September 10, as the Eagles hope to extend their record to 3-0 as they take on Roxana High School.

More like this: