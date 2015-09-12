The following press released was issued by MLB on Saturday morning…

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that St. Louis Cardinals catcher Cody Stanley has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Stanley is effective immediately.

Banned by the World Doping Agency (WADA), dehydrochlormethyltesterone is commonly referred to as Turinabol. According to numerous reports, it was originally developed as part of the East German doping program for Olympic athletes.

Stanley was suspended 50 games under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program in 2012 after testing positive for Methylhexaneamine and Tamoxifen. At the time, Cody explained that those ingredients had not been labeled on the product he purchased from a nutrition-supplement store.

Springfield Cardinals reporter Kary Booher detailed how Stanley apologized to the whole organization in 2012, speaking before a large group of teammates and front office staff.

The 26-year old Stanley had appeared in 9 games for the Cardinals this season, hitting .400 (4-10) with 3 RBIs. He recently spoke with St. Louis Baseball Weekly with his development of a player since his ML debut in April to recall in September. http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/9-7-15-Cody-Stanley-1-on-1.mp3

On Friday, prior to the announcement of the suspension, the Cardinals recalled Ed Easley–who will now serve as the third catcher behind Yadier Molina and Tony Cruz.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports