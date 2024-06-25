ALTON — Abby Taylor, a recent Marquette Catholic High School graduate, was named the prestigious Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year during a ceremony. Abby, the daughter of Josh and Hannah Taylor, was honored for her academic excellence and community involvement.

Marquette Catholic Principal Tim Harmon also received a plaque recognizing all Marquette Catholic Rotary Students of the Month. This year's honorees included Meredith Zigrang, Alecia McCulley, Peter Walch, and Macy Stevenson.

"Being awarded Rotary Club Student of the Year is a significant accomplishment," Harmon said. "Students from Marquette, Alton High, and Mississippi Christian School are selected every month, and out of the 18-19 students, Marquette Abby stood out. She is a phenomenal student and person. Her leadership in our community in-house program demonstrates the high level of trust our administration has in her."

Taylor has excelled in several Advanced Placement and dual credit classes during her time at Marquette Catholic. She has been an officer in several organizations in school and was chosen to lead the community in-house program at Marquette this past year.

She plans to attend the University of Kansas to major in Aerospace Engineering.

Harmon added, "Abby’s achievements reflect her dedication and hard work. We are proud of her and all our students who have been recognized by the Rotary Club."

