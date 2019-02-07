RYAN STROHMEIER

EDWARDSVILLE - Ryan Strohmeier, a two-year starter at outside linebacker for the Tigers, signed with Quincy University on National Signing Day Wednesday at Edwardsville High School.

Strohmeier had 39 solo tackles and 28 assists to go with three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

“Ryan, the last two years, started outside linebacker,” said Edwardsville coach Matt Martin. “He’s just very athletic, he played special teams, made plays there, just a kid we can count on. I just think Ryan really worked hard in the weight room last offseason, and I just really think that he has a tremendous upside, and Quincy will be a great fit for him.”

The campus at Quincy felt like home to Strohmeier, and became one of the major reasons that he signed with the Hawks.

“When I first went up there, just seeing the campus and the facilities, I just kind of fell in love with the environment around there,” Strohmeier said, “and it felt like home to me, so I really enjoyed it.”

Quincy is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference, considered one of the premier Division II athletic leagues in the nation, and the competition is considered some of the best in the nation. Strohmeier is looking forward to the chance.

“It’s a blessing for sure, and I’m real excited to get up there,” Strohmeier said.

Strohmeier plans on majoring in business, with an eye towards the agricultural field, and will bring many things to the table for the Hawks.

“Just do whatever I can do to help the team,” Strohmeier said, “whatever, if it’s outside linebacker or special teams or wherever they need me.”

St. Francis in Joliet, Missouri Baptist in suburban St. Louis, Illinois College in Jacksonville and McKendree University in Lebanon were also pursuing Strohmeier, but he chose Quincy for a very simple reason.

“It just felt like it was the best fit for me,” Strohmeier said. “It felt like it was home for me, and I really enjoyed it.”

As far as goals in his four years at Quincy, Strohmeier has some big plans in mind.

“Hopefully, I can get that starting position in a year, first year or two,” Strohmeier said, “but whatever I can do to help on the team.”

