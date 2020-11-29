ALTON - Alton Community Stakeholders Derrick and Kathleen Richardson, retired Judge Ellar Duff, and Attorney Barry and Gaye Julian, who partnered together in 2018 to donate money to cover the cost of pet adoptions for seniors, are teaming up again in 2020 to make a financial donation to cover the admission cost of 120 cars and small vans/SUV’s with children at the Annual Christmas Wonderland Holiday Light Display in Alton’s Rock Springs Park. On location,120 free passes will be given out randomly between December 1st and Christmas Day.

“My wife and I like to come up with fun, exciting, and spirited ideas for Alton. The group teamed up again to do our part to give kids some added joy this Christmas season”, says Derrick Richardson. “Christmas is one of my favorite holidays, I enjoy seeing people and communities in the Christmas spirit," added Richardson.

Christmas Wonderland will be open nightly from November 23 through December 26. The park is located at 2100 College Ave, in Alton. Hours are Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A message from the Christmas Wonderland website: Don't forget to set your radios to 87.9 FM to enjoy some great holiday tunes during your drive-through. For more information about Christmas Wonderland, call (800) 258-6645. Please note due to social distancing restrictions there will not be a walk-thru night, enchanted forest, or Santa for the 2020 season.

- Derrick D. Richardson, Author