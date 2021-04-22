SPRINGFIELD – Staind has cancelled their performance at the 2021 Illinois State Fair due to scheduling conflicts.

“We are disappointed that Staind will not be a part of our 2021 grandstand lineup,” said State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “We are working on filling the spot and can assure you the grandstand will be rocking on opening night.”

Customers that purchased Staind tickets directly through www.Ticketmaster.com, or through the Ticketmaster mobile app, will receive an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster. All COVID-19 protocols in effect at the time of the fair will be followed. Fairgoers will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Thursday, August 12: TBD

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 - $48 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $38 / SRO - $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Illinois State Fair, August 12 through 22, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

