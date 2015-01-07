GRANITE CITY - Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C., a professional engineering, land surveying and construction management company, today announced Jeremy Dressel has completed requirements for the Illinois Professional Land Surveyor Certification. He has been a staff surveyor at Juneau Associates since 2012.

Being licensed qualifies Dressel to identify and advise owners/clients on important matters concerning their property. His licensing ensures the quality and safety for all those looking for advice regarding their property

boundary. Dressel is one of seven Licensed Professional Land Surveyors on staff at Juneau Associates with licenses in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

In his role as a staff surveyor at Juneau, Dressel is responsible for providing accuracy with land surveying, and addressing the many complexities involved in surveying. Supported by the latest technology in surveying and

computer aided design and drafting, Dressel is skilled in property research, construction staking and other important surveying practices.

Dressel is a 2008 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he majored in industrial technology. He lives in Red Bud, Ill.

With offices in Edwardsville, Granite City and St. Louis, Mo., Juneau Associates provides professional engineering, land surveying and construction management services for public and private clients throughout the Midwest. Juneau Associates is proud to be a Certified Veteran Owned Business and will be opening an office in Chicago in February 2015.

For more information, please visit www.jaipc.com or call (618) 659-0900.

